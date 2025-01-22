Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic ‘have not yet given the green light’ to one of their stars moving on from the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers has been focusing on keeping Celtic’s form going and progressing in the Champions League.

His recruitment team have been hard at work though and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been widely tipped for a return to Celtic Park.

Tierney’s arrival is expected to see him replace Alex Valle, with the Barcelona loanee having agreed a move to Italian side Como.

With the deal done between Como and Barcelona for a new loan, Valle has been waiting to make the switch to Italy.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Celtic ‘have not yet given the green light’ for the transfer to proceed.

The Bhoys need to terminate the left-back’s loan in order that he can then join Como.

It is suggested Celtic wanted to wait until after Wednesday’s Champions League league stage fixture against Young Boys.