Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A club are now ‘closing in’ on the loan capture of one of Rangers’ attacking players as they look to take him away from Ibrox, according to Darren Witcoop.

Philippe Clement has just brought in defender Rafael Fernandes on loan from French side Lille, while players are also going too, with Alex Lowry heading for Wycombe Wanderers.

Also heading for the exit door is winger Rabbi Matondo, who has failed to find favour with Clement at Ibrox.

He is now set to head south of the border to join Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side.

It is claimed Coventry are ‘closing in’ on Matondo and will sign him from Rangers on a loan deal.

Championship giants Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have both also been linked with Matondo, but Coventry are in the box seat.

Lampard is now trying to recruit players who he feels will fit his philosophy as he bids to drive Coventry forward.

Matondo has made six appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.