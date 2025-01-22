Stu Forster/Getty Images

Juventus are prepared to draw up a new list of conditions which would see an obligation triggered in a loan for Newcastle United star Lloyd Kelly, according to Chronicle Live.

Newcastle signed Kelly from Bournemouth to beef up Eddie Howe’s defensive options, when his contract at Dean Court ran out last summer.

Kelly has not started a game for Newcastle in the Premier League since an appearance against West Ham in November.

Juventus are interested in signing Kelly, but have seen their initial offer to loan the defender turned down by the Magpies.

Newcastle are only willing to consider a loan move for Kelly if the deal includes an obligation to buy the player in the summer.

It is claimed that sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to engage on that point and is drawing up a list of conditions that would need to be met for the obligation to then be triggered.

What conditions might be listed in the deal remains to be seen, but they could be aspects such as Juventus qualifying for next season’s Champions League and Kelly making a number of appearances.

Kelly has featured a total of 13 times in all competitions for Newcastle this season and has a contract with them until 2029.

The Magpies could effectively offload him though this month.