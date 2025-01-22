Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Both Fulham and Everton are looking at simple loan deals for AC Milan full-back Emerson Royal, who is keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Italian giants are looking to offload the former Tottenham Hotspur player to make room for Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

Royal is not short of interest, with the two Premier League outfits being also joined in the race by Turkish giants Galatasaray.

An offer to sign the player initially on loan with an option to buy has arrived from the Turkish shores.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Fulham and Everton do not plan to include buy options in their proposals and want simple loan deals.

Royal’s agent is set to arrive in Italy to discuss the future of his client, who could leave soon.

However, much may depend on the injury Royal picked up in the Champions League tonight, which forced him off.

Royal only left England in the summer and has since managed 17 Serie A appearances for the San Siro-based outfit.