Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Emerson Royal’s agent Stefano Castagna has spoken to Everton regarding a potential move for the AC Milan defender this month.

The Toffees have recently brought David Moyes back with the aim to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Even though he lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in his opening game, the Toffees got better of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to claim all three points.

The Friedkin Group are currently looking to back Moyes in this current transfer window to give him the tools to have a smooth second half of the season.

The Merseyside club have been linked with multiple players in this window and former Spurs defender Royal is one of them.

He is expected to leave AC Milan this month and Everton have asked about him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Royal’s agent Castagna has talked to the Toffees and Fulham regarding a potential switch for his client to England.

While Fulham are more inclined towards making an offer, it is suggested that Everton have not gone beyond an enquiry.

They were keen to learn around Royal’s situation and what would be needed to take him to Goodison Park.

It remains to be seen if they will act on the information they have been given.