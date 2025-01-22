Matt McNulty/Getty Images

‘Fulham are ahead’ of Everton in the hunt for an experienced defender whose agent will be holding talks with his current club on Thursday.

Marco Silva is keen to bolster his options before the window closes, with Fulham sitting in mid-table and the jury out on whether they can put together a push for the European spots.

Everton also want signings, under new boss David Moyes, in a bid to pull clear of trouble towards the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Both sides are showing interest in AC Milan defender Emerson Royal, who will be offloaded to make way for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

Galatasaray are also keen on the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, out of Fulham and Everton, ‘Fulham are ahead’.

Royal’s agent will be in Italy on Thursday to hold talks about his client, who is ‘one step away’ from departing the San Siro.

Galatasaray are pushing for Royal, though the player’s preference is a return to the Premier League.

Royal, 26, has made 17 appearances in Serie A for AC Milan so far, but looks poised to soon leave the Rossoneri.