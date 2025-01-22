George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City are set to be dealt a blow as Brighton & Hove Albion are pulling the trigger on a recall for goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, according to talkSPORT.

The shot-stopper joined the Tigers on loan last summer, but has been out of action due to an injury, which he only recently shrugged off.

Rushworth was between the sticks for Hull’s win against Millwall and then loss against QPR, in their last two Championship fixtures.

He also played for Hull in the FA Cup, against Doncaster Rovers, as the Tigers were edged out on penalties by the League Two outfit.

Now Brighton have decided that they want to bring the goalkeeper back to the south coast.

They are keen for Rushworth to slot into their goalkeeping options and provide competition for both Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele.

How much game time the 23-year-old can realistically expect to get over the course of the second half of the campaign is unclear.

Hull will have to now assess how they replace the gap which will be created by the shot-stopper heading back to Brighton.