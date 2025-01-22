Clive Rose/Getty Images

A player Fulham are ahead of Everton in the race to sign this month has been forced off through injury in a Champions League clash this evening.

Both Premier League sides are looking to strengthen and their eyes have been drawn towards Italy for an opportunity, especially given Kyle Walker’s impending switch to AC Milan.

Walker is swapping Manchester City for the Italian giants and that means that AC Milan are looking to shift out former Tottenham Hotspur man Emerson Royal.

Fulham and Everton have asked about Royal, who prefers a return to the Premier League despite interest from Galatasaray.

It is the Cottagers who are claimed to be ahead out of the two English sides, though Galatasaray are pushing hard.

Now a potential complication has arisen as Royal has been forced off in AC Milan’s Champions League meeting with Girona tonight.

He lasted just four minutes at the San Siro before what looked like a muscle injury ended his involvement.

How serious the injury blow is remains to be seen, but it could potentially derail a move away from the Rossoneri during the winter transfer window.