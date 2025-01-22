Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City star Finley Burns has revealed that he is still unsure whether he will stay with Hull City until the end of the season.

The Sky Blues sanctioned a season-long loan to Hull City for the young centre-back in the summer, but Burns has rarely featured for the Tigers.

It has been suggested that Manchester City could recall Burns from his loan spell, but new Hull City boss Ruben Selles wants to keep him at the club.

Burns admitted that he is also not sure what lies ahead in his future and added that until the transfer window is closed, the conversations regarding a potential return will be a topic.

When asked about whether he will return to Manchester City in the ongoing window, Burns told Hull Live: “It’s interesting.

“I mean, I’m not too sure myself if I’m being honest.

“There’s still a week and a bit of the window left, so those conversations will still have to take place, but ultimately, I’m not too sure myself at the moment.”

Burns, however, admitted that he would like to continue with Hull City for the rest of the season and added that after the departure of Tim Walter, everything at the club has improved.

When questioned about whether he would like to stay at the MKM Stadium until the end of the season, he said: “Yes, it’s a very good club now.

“I’m not saying it wasn’t before, but I think what was going on internally [under Walter] really was probably changing my opinion; but realistically, everything around the club is good, and now the staff have changed; it’s definitely improved.”

Burns has started the last two games for Hull City in the Championship and it remains to be seen what decision Manchester City will take on his future.