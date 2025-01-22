Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has ‘called’ Tottenham Hotspur target Milan Skriniar ‘to convince him’ to make the move to Turkey with the Yellow Canaries.

Tottenham are going through a terrible run of form and they are sitting 15 in the Premier League table after 22 games.

The club are working hard in the transfer market to try and give Ange Postecoglou new options, with injuries having bitten hard in north London this season.

Tottenham are interested in bringing in an experienced centre-back and Paris Saint-Germain’s Skriniar has been strongly linked with them.

Skriniar is also gathering interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray and Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

And according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, former Spurs boss Mourinho has ‘called’ Skriniar personally ‘to convince him’ to join Fenerbahce.

Skriniar has been a bit part player for PSG this season and the French outfit might let him leave for the right price.

Galatasaray are particularly keen on the centre-back and they have held advanced talks with PSG.

Mourinho though could make a compelling case to Skriniar and tilt him towards Fenerbahce.