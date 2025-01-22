Michael Regan/Getty Images

One of Leicester City’s defenders has been ‘offered’ to a club ‘in the last hours’ in a sign that the Foxes star could well be on the move in the ongoing transfer window.

Under Ruud van Nistelrooy, Leicester are currently battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League after Enzo Maresca got them promoted.

Leicester have won three of their 22 league games and are sitting second-bottom in the league table, with many feeling they will not be able to stay up.

It was suggested recently that the Foxes are fearing the worst and have decided to sell Wout Faes at the end of the season.

Now, 23-year-old Caleb Okoli is another defender who could be on his way out of the King Power Stadium.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Okoli has been offered to Serie A giants Napoli in recent hours.

He joined Leicester from Atalanta in the summer and another Italian top-flight side Parma are also interested in him.

Okoli’s stock remains high in Italy and he is wanted back in Serie A.

Van Nistelrooy has not given him many minutes on the pitch and it remains to be seen if the Italian will leave the Foxes after only half a season.