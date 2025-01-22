George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Norwich City to Elland Road this evening in the Championship.

Farke’s side are two points off league leaders Sheffield United, but if they can beat the Canaries tonight then they will move back to the summit.

Leeds played out a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road against Norwich in the earlier fixture between the two sides this season, but the Whites will start as firm favourites to win this evening’s encounter.

Norwich also head into tonight’s game on the back of two successive defeats.

Farke keeps faith with Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while at the back he picks Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Sam Byram.

In midfield, Leeds have Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell, while leading the attacking charge are Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon, with Joel Piroe up top.

Farke has a host of options off the bench if needed at any point and they include Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs Norwich City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Firpo, Wober, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph