Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Middlesbrough are not actively looking to sell their star Josh Coburn to Millwall, but could still do business with the Lions, according to Teeside Live.

The 22-year-old forward is an academy product of Middlesbrough and has featured 56 times for the Riverside club.

Coburn joined Millwall on loan in the summer, but his season has been plagued by injuries so far, which has restricted the impact he has made at the Den.

He has made seven appearances for Millwall so far with two goals under his belt, but the Lions have seen enough to want him.

It is suggested that Millwall boss Alex Neil wants to make his loan move to the London outfit permanent.

Middlesbrough are not actively looking to cash in on Coburn but are open to parting ways with the centre forward for the right fee.

The 22-year-old has two and a half years left on his Middlesbrough contract and Millwall might have to dig deep in their pockets to convince their Championship rivals.

Coburn is currently out of action with a broken metatarsal injury he suffered in November and is expected to return next month.