Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall have ‘submitted a bid’ for one of Wolves’ stars as Alex Neil looks to make additions to his squad before the window closes.

Neil has been assessing the squad he has taken over at the Den as he plots how to move Millwall forward.

Millwall were held to a 2-2 draw by Cardiff City in the Championship earlier this week and have not won in the league since before Christmas.

Now Neil has zeroed in on bringing in a midfield reinforcement in the shape of Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle.

According to the South London Press, Millwall ‘have submitted a bid’ to the Molineux outfit for Cundle’s signature.

Cundle has been kicking his heels at Wolves this season, with his only action coming in the EFL Trophy and the Premier League 2 with the Under-21s side.

He played the full 90 minutes in the Premier League 2 against Crystal Palace Under-21s on Monday night.

In the crowd at that game, taking in his performance, was no less than Millwall boss Neil.

Cundle has made 72 appearances in the Championship, with loan spells at Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City.