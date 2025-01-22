Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United youngster Jay Turner-Cooke could still potentially leave the club on loan in the ongoing window, according to the Shields Gazette.

Turner-Cooke joined Newcastle from fierce rivals Sunderland in the winter of 2021 and is highly rated at St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been impressive for Newcastle’s development side in the ongoing season.

It has been suggested that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could sanction a loan for Turner-Cooke this month to help with his development.

However, Turner-Cooke picked up an ankle injury on the training ground, which has prevented him from featuring in Newcastle Under-21s’ recent games.

It has been claimed that despite the injury, Turner-Cooke still has the chance to depart St. James’ Park on loan in this window.

The attacking midfielder went out on a loan north of the border to join St. Johnstone last season, but did not feature regularly for them.

Turner-Cooke will be eager to get another opportunity to go out on loan to prove himself in senior-level football.

Now it remains to be seen whether he will be able to get himself fit before the end of the transfer window to earn a move.