Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jay Bothroyd has admitted that he was unimpressed by the attitude of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha in his side’s 3-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday.

Vitor Pereira’s men have lost three out of their last five games in the league and are currently placed 17th in the table with just 16 points.

Cunha, who has been a standout player for Wolves this season, scoring ten goals in the league, was criticised by Pereira for his behaviour in the Chelsea game.

Bothroyd observed that the forward, who has had a great season so far, looked like he was playing for himself at Stamford Bridge as he was, in his view, shooting from everywhere and making the wrong decisions.

The former Wolves star feels that Cunha may well be thinking about departing Molineux, amid interest from Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

“It is not good to have bad eggs within the squad“, Bothroyd told BBC Radio 5 live.

“Cunha has had a great season so far but it looked like he was playing for himself against Chelsea.

“He was making the wrong decisions and shooting from everywhere.

“The transfer window is open so maybe he is thinking about leaving”, he added.

Wolves do not want to cash in on Cunha during this month’s transfer window, but could be tested with bids.

Pereira’s team now have a home league fixture on Saturday against an Arsenal side that have not been beaten in the Premier League since early November.