Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are set to miss out on Burnley star Hjalmar Ekdal as Dutch side Groningen are rapidly closing in on wrapping up a loan deal.

Philippe Clement has been hunting a defender to add to the squad and recently landed Rafael Fernandes from Lille on loan.

The Gers have also shown interest in Ekdal, who has failed to establish himself in Burnley’s starting line-up since joining the club in the winter of 2023.

However, Rangers are not the only club to show interested in signing the Swedish defender in the ongoing window.

Now it appears that the Burnley man will be exiting Turf Moor to play his football in the Netherlands over the course of the second half of the campaign.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Rangers will not be able to get their hands on Ekdal as only details remain for Groningen to sort out before agreeing a deal with Burnley.

Burnley have accepted a loan bid for the centre-back and he will fly out for his medical in the Netherlands as soon as the details are sorted.

It is unclear whether the loan deal will contain any option for Groningen to look to keep Ekdal on a permanent basis in the summer.