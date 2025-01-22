Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Southampton want to bring in more than they earned from selling Romeo Lavia if they are to sell Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Tyler Dibling, according to Sky Sports News.

At the age of just 18, Dibling has caught attention with his performances in a Southampton shirt despite Saints poor results in the Premier League.

Before picking up an injury against Manchester United, the teenager had notched up 24 appearances for the Saints, making six goal contributions.

He has a host of sides tracking his progress at St Mary’s and mulling a possible offer.

Among the Premier League clubs showing interest are Newcastle and Tottenham, while Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Southampton are unwilling to sell the player and have him in their plans for the survival challenge.

Even to make them consider changing their stance, the offer would have to be more than the £55m that Chelsea paid to sign Lavia in 2023.

If Southampton are relegated from the Premier League this season though, Dibling could be highly unlikely to stay to play in the Championship.