Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is ‘the subject of serious interest’ from both Ajax and Nantes, but could well stay put, according to Sky Sports News.

After missing his side’s first seven top-flight matches, the 22-year-old returned to the senior team fold but has failed to cement his place in the team.

He has eleven league appearances to his name, but has lasted the full 90 minutes in only one game, against Manchester United.

Now this month, Sulemana is ‘the subject of serious interest’ from Dutch giants Ajax and French club Nantes.

However, both clubs are working on a loan deal, something that the Saints are not open to sanctioning.

They want a permanent sale of the player and at present, that does not look like a possibility.

As such, at present, the Ghana winger is increasingly likely to stay at the club beyond the 3rd February deadline.

Sulemana has a contract with Southampton running until the summer of 2027 and his future could be reassessed in the summer if he stays.