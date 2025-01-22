George Wood/Getty Images

Southampton’s Charlie Taylor is yet to make a decision on a move to Hull City even though the clubs have an agreement in place, according to Sky Sports News.

The 31-year-old defender joined the Premier League side in the summer as a free agent after his contract expired at Burnley.

Even though Taylor looked like part of the team early doors, he has barely featured in recent games.

Saints are now looking to offload the experienced defender and it has been suggested that they have agreed to send Taylor on loan to Championship side Hull City.

The player however has not made up his mind yet about a possible loan switch to the Championship club.

It has been suggested that Taylor taking his time means that the door is open for other sides to make a move.

He has ample experience playing in the English second tier and more Championship clubs are keen on him.

Now only time will tell if Hull City will be able to secure Taylor for the rest of the season or if he will choose a different loan destination.