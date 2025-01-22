Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Stoke City ‘are keen on doing a deal’ with Bristol City for the signature of forward Fally Mayulu, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bristol City signed the 22-year-old centre forward from Austrian top flight outfit Rapid Vienna in the summer transfer window.

Mayulu has played a bit part role for Bristol City this season under Liam Manning, starting three games out of 15 appearances and has scored twice.

Stoke City, under their new boss Mark Robins, are in search of a centre forward, with Tom Cannon having been recalled by Leicester City, and they have their eyes on the Bristol City star.

It has been claimed that Bristol City have received a bid from Stoke City to sign Mayulu in the ongoing window.

Stoke City have submitted a bid in the region of £2.5m to convince the Robins to part ways with the striker.

Mayulu has a contract with Bristol City until June 2028 and it is unclear whether they would like to sell the forward this month.

Stoke City are also interested in acquiring the signature of Ipswich Town star Ali Al-Hamadi as the Potters are desperate to add firepower in the forward line.

It remains to be seen if Mayulu will swap the Robins for life under Robins this month.