Newcastle United could be able to offload one of their players on a permanent basis this month when it appeared a loan deal would be on the cards.

Eddie Howe’s side have focused on trimming their squad during the winter transfer window and it is far from clear that they will make any signings of their own.

Offloading players could well make sure that Newcastle head into the summer transfer window in a better position for PSR purposes and ready to splash the cash.

Centre-back Lloyd Kelly could go this month, with Juventus having been trying to do a deal with Newcastle for his signature.

The Bianconeri have been searching for a loan deal with an option to buy, which could become an obligation based on certain conditions being met.

However, that may well not be the case as, according to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, from Juventus ‘the intention is’ to do a permanent transfer deal with Newcastle for Kelly.

How much the Italian giants might put on the table for an outright transfer is unclear.

The 26-year-old has made just nine appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season and the Magpies are prepared to sanction an exit if the deal is right.