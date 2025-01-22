Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain’s Milan Skriniar, who has been of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, will have a medical today in Istanbul ahead of a move to Fenerbahce.

The north London club are having a below-par season and they currently find themselves fighting for a place in the top half of the table.

An injury crisis in defence has been a huge issue all season and they have been looking for reinforcements, with Skriniar on their radar as an option.

Spurs are suggested to have asked PSG about the centre-back’s situation, but they appear to be missing out on him as he is Turkey bound.

According to Turkish broadcaster Sports Digitale, Skriniar will be in Istanbul today to go through his medical tests with Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries and PSG have reached an agreement for Skriniar’s switch to the Super Lig.

Jose Mourinho personally called the former Inter man to convince him about joining Fenerbahce and that has been crucial.

It appears to be a matter of time before Fenerbahce announce the Tottenham target’s capture.