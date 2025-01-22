Henry Browne/Getty Images

Strasbourg are not interested in selling West Ham United target Emanuel Emegha in the ongoing transfer window, according to ExWHUemployee.

Graham Potter was appointed as West Ham boss recently and he has the task on his hands to make the Hammers competitive again.

Centre forward is a position where West Ham are light at the moment and they are focusing on bringing in players in the ongoing transfer window.

The east London outfit have their eyes on French side Strasbourg’s 21-year-old forward, Emegha.

Emegha is having an excellent season as he has scored seven times in 13 league appearances, with two assists under his belt.

West Ham have enquired with Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, as to the availability of the player in the ongoing window.

However, the Ligue 1 outfit are not interested in sanctioning the exit of Emegha in the ongoing window.

It is suggested that Strasbourg have been approached by several other clubs for the West Ham target.

Emegha is a key player for the French club and he might stay at the club until the summer unless a big bid arrives for him.