Warren Little/Getty Images

Despite talk that West Ham have gone in again for a midfielder they are targeting, ‘insiders know nothing’ about a second bid.

Graham Potter is looking to make West Ham competitive again and he wants to improve certain areas of his squad if possible in the ongoing window.

The Hammers are focusing on bringing in a centre forward but they have a central midfielder also on their agenda, with the clock now ticking down on the winter window.

West Ham recently put a bid in for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, while they have also failed to land OH Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi, who is also a target for Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

The east London outfit failed with an initial offer for Banzuzi, but it has been suggested they are back for him.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, ‘insiders know nothing’ about a second proposal from West Ham for the midfielder.

They do remain keen and firmly in the race, having been in talks with the player’s representatives.

Monaco though are ‘off the table’ as an option, with the Ligue 1 outfit now not a potential destination for the midfielder this month.

Leuven want a fee in the region of €13m to part ways with the talented teenager and all eyes will be on the Hammers to see when will they submit their new bid.