Stephen Pond/Getty Images

There is no truth in the claim that Ipswich Town are interested in Galatasaray star Elias Jelert, according to East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich are in a tough relegation battle in the Premier League and they want to strengthen their backline.

Kieran McKenna’s side are boasting one of the worst defensive records in the league this season, conceding 43 goals in their 22 league games.

The Tractor Boys have been linked with several right-backs this season and Galatasaray star Jelert is one of them.

Jelert joined the Turkish outfit from Danish giants FC Copenhagen in the summer and has been a bit part player for them.

The 21-year-old has experience of playing in the Champions League and it has been suggested that Ipswich want to bring Jelert to the Premier League.

However, it has been claimed that there is no truth in the claims of Ipswich being interested in the right-back.

Ipswich are active in the ongoing transfer window as they have already picked up Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa.