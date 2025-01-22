Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Wolves are relaxed about stalemate regarding Nottingham Forest target Matheus Cunha’s new contract, according to Sky Sports News.

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in 2023 and has impressed with his performances for the Premier League outfit.

The Brazilian has admirers in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal interested in him and alive to the fact that in the summer he will have just two years left on his deal.

Wolves want to tie Cunha down to Molineux with a new contract but the player has not penned any extension.

However, it has been claimed that Wolves are relaxed despite Cunha not having signed a new deal.

The Brazilian has two and a half years remaining on his Wolves contract and the Midlands outfit are adamant about keeping him at this club beyond the winter transfer window.

Despite interest from Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, Wolves are yet to receive any offer for the centre forward in the ongoing window.

It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest are planning to submit a club record offer to sign Cunha.

Now all eyes will be on Cunha to see whether he will leave Molineux in the ongoing transfer window.