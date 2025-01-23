David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa blocked an idea from Sevilla about signing Lamare Bogarde during talks over Loic Bade, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is highly rated at Aston Villa and is being courted by several clubs.

Bogarde was also the centre of attraction during the summer window, but Unai Emery decided to keep him.

The Dutch midfielder has suitors in the Championship as well, with Derby County and Swansea City interested in him.

Aston Villa held talks with Sevilla for their centre-back, Bade, and during the discussions, the La Liga outfit expressed their interest in signing Bogarde.

However, Aston Villa were swift to block Sevilla’s approach for the youngster, it has been claimed.

Emery does not want to lose Bogarde, who can play in the centre-back and right-back positions, in this window.

It is suggested that Villa have previously turned down Blackburn Rovers’ loan offer for Bogarde.

Now it remains to be seen whether Derby County and Swansea will be able to come up with an offer that Aston Villa will find irresistible.