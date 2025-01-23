Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Aston Villa have tried to hijack Tidiam Gomis’ move to RB Leipzig, but the player wants to move to the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old left winger is highly rated at French side Caen and he has several European admirers.

Gomis’ contract with Caen is set to expire at the end of June and Aston Villa have been keen on adding him to their squad.

Villa have been rivalled by German outfit RB Leipzig for the signature of Gomis as they want to sign him on a free transfer.

It has been suggested that Gomis has reached a verbal agreement with Leipzig to join them in the summer.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Aston Villa launched ‘hijack attempts’, along with AC Milan, but the player would not be moved.

The 18-year-old had his mind set on a move to join the Bundesliga outfit and has given his word on the move.

Aston Villa also suffered a blow in their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade today as the player decided to turn down a move to Birmingham.