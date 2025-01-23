Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are looking at other centre-back options after their bid to sign Loic Bade from Sevilla stalled, according to The Athletic.

The Birmingham outfit have shown urgency in the ongoing transfer window in terms of ins and outs.

They have let go the likes of Diego Carlos and Jaden Philogene already and brought in Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia.

Unai Emery’s side are still in the market as they are trying to obtain a new central defender this month to strengthen the backline.

Sevilla’s French centre-back Bade is their top choice and they even sent in bids close to the Spanish club’s valuation of the player.

The player, though, is not interested in making a move as he is very much attached to the La Liga club.

Now it has been suggested that the Villans are considering alternative options after Bade rejected a move to Villa Park.

It remains to be seen where the Villa Park outfit set their eyes on as they are keen on securing a centre-back in the window.