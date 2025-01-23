Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa forward and West Ham United target Jhon Duran is not against a move to Saudi Arabia, despite his young age, amid interest from Al Nassr.

The 21-year-old forward is in impressive form this season and has netted 12 goals in all competitions for Aston Villa.

Duran is attracting interest from several clubs in the ongoing window and West Ham are among them.

West Ham have seen a bid in the region of £57m rejected by Aston Villa in the ongoing window.

Unai Emery’s side have also turned down approaches from Paris Saint-Germain, who are keen on Duran.

Now Al Nassr have joined the race and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Duran is not against a move to Saudi Arabia.

Despite his tender years, Duran could consider a big money switch to Saudi Arabia.

Aston Villa look unlikely to consider selling Duran in the ongoing transfer window, but if Al Nassr make a big push for him in the summer then the Premier League side would have a decision to make.