David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘are not an option’ for a defender the Premier League side have been closing in on signing and the move, which had been expected, may well not happen.

Unai Emery is looking to upgrade his squad in several positions this month and has already brought in Donyell Malen while letting Jaden Philogene head to Ipswich Town.

Defender Diego Carlos has moved to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with Sevilla defender Loic Bade expected to come in.

It was suggested earlier today that only the final details remain before the move for the Sevilla man to Villa Park can happen.

That may well not be the case though as, according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Bade now ‘closes the door’ to leaving Sevilla.

An agreement has not been reached fully between the two clubs, despite it being close, and the centre-back wants to stay at Sevilla, a message he has communicated to the side.

It is suggested he ‘is happy’ at Sevilla and ‘confident in the project’.

And, at the moment ‘Aston Villa are not an option’ for him.

Whether the situation might still change remains to be seen, with all eyes on whether Aston Villa do walk away from the swoop or continue to work on it.

The Premier League side have been confident that they could take Bade to England before the window closes, but that assumption is now open to question.

Bade has also been linked with other Premier League sides in the shape of Liverpool and Newcastle United.