Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal to bring in a new player, who has been linked with Newcastle United, with ‘only final details’ needing to be ironed out before the swoop can proceed.

Unai Emery has not been reluctant to make changes to his squad mid-season and sanctioned the exit of Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town, while Diego Carlos has joined Fenerbache, despite a planned flight hiccup.

Now he is close to making an addition, with Sevilla man Loic Bade the player that Villa have been pushing for.

Bade has been an attractive option for Premier League sides, with Newcastle and Liverpool both showing interest; the Magpies could have a centre-back slot free soon if Lloyd Kelly joins Juventus.

They will likely not be able to fill it with the Sevilla man though as, according to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal for the defender.

It is suggested that ‘only final details’ stand between Aston Villa and the capture of the centre-back.

Personal terms with the player will then need to be agreed.

Bade, 24, joined Sevilla in 2023 following a loan stint from French side Rennes.

He also had a loan spell at Nottingham Forest, but did not make a Premier League appearance, something he will soon seek to change with Aston Villa.