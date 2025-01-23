Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers still have work left to do to secure a move for Cesena forward Augustus Kargbo, despite being active on the transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old has shown his ability in front of goal for the Serie B team this season having already made eight goal contributions in 20 appearances overall.

Blackburn, who are fighting to be in the playoffs when the regular season ends, have shown interest in him.

In fact, John Eustace’s team have been hot on his heels for quite some time, though they are yet to crack a deal.

They have in fact tabled a bid worth around €800,000 to convince Cesena.

However, a gap in valuation still persists between the two clubs and work still remains to be done.

It now remains to be seen how far Blackburn are willing to go to take the player to England.

Kargbo has international experience having played 19 matches for Sierra Leone.