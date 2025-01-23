Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rennes boss Jorge Sampaoli has admitted he is hoping the capture of Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi could be ‘completed today’.

Celtic are ready to cash in on the Japanese attacker and could bank a fee of £10m by letting him move to France.

The striker started for Celtic in last night’s Champions League win over Swiss strugglers Young Boys and completed 75 minutes before being replaced by Adam Idah.

It is set to have been his last game for Celtic and Rennes boss Sampaoli is looking to get Kyogo in through the door today, which would put him in the mix to feature this weekend in Ligue 1.

“We hope that the operation will be completed today for Kyogo, and if that is the case, he could have minutes at Monaco”, the boss told a press conference.

“He is a player that we wanted very much and who can bring us depth.”

Losing Kyogo will be a blow for Celtic, but it is one that Idah will look to take full advantage of by nailing the striker’s spot down for himself.

Celtic splashed the cash to land Idah from Norwich City on a permanent basis last summer, but he has often had to play second fiddle to Kyogo.