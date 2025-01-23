Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion ‘have started talks’ to bring in a midfielder that Everton have been keen on signing and even discussed a figure they have in mind.

The Seagulls are looking for opportunities in the winter transfer window and they believe they can get ahead of the competition by raiding French side Strasbourg.

They have contacted the Ligue 1 outfit to start talks to land midfielder Habib Diarra, who they rate highly, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Everton, now under new ownership, have been mooted as keen on the 21-year-old midfielder, but Brighton are stealing a march on the Toffees.

An initial verbal offer of €23m plus bonuses has been discussed with Strasbourg for Diarra.

However, that amount is not enough for Strasbourg, who value the midfielder at a higher figure and are expecting to earn more if he does go.

With Diarra under contract until the summer of 2028, the French club are not under pressure to cash in.

Along with Everton, AC Milan have also been credited with holding an interest in Diarra and Brighton may have to move quickly to get a deal over the line.

Diarra has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 this term, scoring four goals and providing two assists.