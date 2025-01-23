Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Burnley have put a bid in for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ayman Kari, who was linked with Sunderland in last summer’s transfer window.

It appeared a move to the Black Cats could be on the agenda for the midfielder before the window closed last summer, but he stayed put at PSG and did not join Regis Le Bris’ squad.

Kari has not played a game for the French giants in the current campaign and now Burnley are offering him a Parc des Princes’ escape route.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Burnley have put an offer of €750,000 on the table for the midfielder.

The proposal also contains a sell-on clause as a sweetener, set at a substantial 35 per cent.

The Turf Moor side are prepared too to hand Kari a long term contract, running for four-and-a-half years.

Kari could be tempted by the switch, though he is out of contract in the summer and could then move under freedom of contract.

Burnley are not without competition for the 20-year-old as clubs in the Belgian top flight are also showing interest in him.