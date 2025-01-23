Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic hitman Kyogo Furuhashi has landed in France before completing his move to Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Bhoys have been performing very well this season as they are sitting top of the Scottish Premiership and are impressing in the Champions League as well.

The Japanese international has made more than 100 goal contributions in his 165 appearances for the Glasgow giants.

Now Celtic are set for a big blow as he is set to leave them this month leaving a big hole in the team.

Celtic will receive a fee of around €10m from the French top-flight outfit for the 30-year-old’s transfer.

His move is now on the verge of being completed as he has now landed in Rennes to complete the formalities before sealing his switch.

He touched down in France in a private jet just after 5:50pm local time.

Furuhashi will have his medical tests today and is expected to sign for Rennes by Friday.

Rennes are hoping he will be available to face Monaco at the weekend.

Celtic will be looking at bringing a capable deputy as they need to replace Kyogo’s talismanic presence up front.