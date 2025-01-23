Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea ‘are not working on’ a deal to sign Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane despite reports suggesting otherwise, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been linked with moves for multiple players in January but are yet to make a major breakthrough.

The 20-year-old is one of those, with reports in Italy suggesting that the Pensioners are keen to pay a fee in the region of €15m for him.

There are also suggestions that the London club see the young player as a replacement for Cesare Casadei, who has been linked with a move to Italy.

Contrary to those claims though, there are no ongoing plans inside the club to sign Belahyane.

Chelsea are not close or are in talks with Verona for the player and have different targets in mind.

It remains to be seen whether that stance changes in the coming days.

Chelsea have just seen a bid in the region of €15m being rejected by Deportivo La Coruna for Yeremay Hernandez.