Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea are showing interest in a Ligue 1 talent and want to sign him this month with a view to loaning him out immediately.

The Blues have been following a pattern of signing young players from other leagues in recent years.

They have so far continued that and are interested in more than one talented player around the world.

The Premier League giants have sent a lot of players to their sister club Strasbourg in France and now they are interested in one more such move.

Saint-Etienne’s 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou is a player they want to sign in this window, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Chelsea are planning to loan him out to Strasbourg to ensure his development with game time in the French top flight.

The France Under-19 International is considered a top prospect at Saint-Etienne and last season he had interest from defending Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea may need to hurry if they want to get their hands on the top-rated French talent.