Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Aberdeen ended their pursuit of Sunderland star Nazariy Rusyn due to financial reasons, according to the Daily Record.

Jimmy Thelin is continuing his Aberdeen rebuild in the ongoing window and a centre forward is on his agenda.

The Dons have been linked with Sunderland centre forward Rusyn in the ongoing window.

Rusyn has featured for only 66 minutes in the Championship for Sunderland so far this season and he is not in Regis Le Bris’ plans.

Aberdeen held talks with Sunderland regarding a move, but it was suggested that Rusyn rejected a switch to Scotland.

However, it has been claimed that Aberdeen decided to terminate their pursuit of the Sunderland star a week ago, deeming the deal to be costly.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Dons will shift their focus to other targets in the coming days.

The Ukrainian forward has started only one game for Sunderland this season and has a contract with the Black Cats until 2027 with an option to extend.