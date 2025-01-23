Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Aberdeen have not been contacted by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers regarding youngster Timothy Akindileni, according to the Daily Record.

17-year-old centre-back Akindileni is a product of Aberdeen’s academy system and is very highly rated.

Akindineni has yet to play for Aberdeen’s senior team, but his performances for their development side have turned some heads.

Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers are showing interest in the Dons youngster and are said to be planning to take him to England.

It has been suggested that QPR have approached Aberdeen and they are in advanced talks with the Dons to sign Akindileni.

However, it has been claimed that there is no truth in claims of QPR being in negotiations with Jimmy Thelin’s side, as the Championship outfit are yet to establish contact with Aberdeen.

The Dons have no plans to sell the young centre-back in the ongoing window and they have plan to develop him within the club.

Akindileni is currently training with Aberdeen’s first-team squad and it remains to be seen whether he can earn his senior debut in the ongoing season.