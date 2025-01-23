Carl Recine/Getty Images

Juventus are set to contact Newcastle United again in the next few hours to discuss their bid to sign defender Lloyd Kelly initially on loan with an option to buy.

Kelly is not a key member of Eddie Howe’s team and the club would be willing to listen to offers for him as they keep an eye on their PSR position.

Turkish club Fenerbahce tested the waters by tabling a bid, one that the Tyneside club deemed as low.

Juventus now want to sign the 26-year-old and have been holding talks to try to find an agreement with the Magpies.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Italian club are set to establish contact with the Magpies again in the next few hours to make progress regarding the move.

Juventus also wish to propose a clause in Kelly’s contract that will make the option to buy an obligation if certain conditions are met.

The Bianconeri will want to make progress in the talks soon.

Kelly has featured in nine Premier League games for the Magpies but has lasted the full 90 minutes on just one occasion.