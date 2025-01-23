Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A move to Coventry City for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo, who has also been on Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday’s radar, has now ‘broken down’ according to Sky Sports News.

Frank Lampard’s side have been in pole position to loan the Wales international from Rangers and looked all set to get their man.

However, an issue arose over a disagreement on bonus payments of part of the deal, something which stalled the switch.

No resolution has been found between the two clubs and the move has now broken down.

As things stand, Coventry will not be snapping up Matondo from Rangers in the ongoing transfer window.

Matondo is surplus to requirements under Philippe Clement at Rangers and has been told to find a new club.

With a move to Coventry now looking to be off the agenda, Matondo’s agents are likely to want to speak to other Championship sides.

Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland have been linked with wanting Matondo, while Sheffield Wednesday are keen.

Both clubs now have an opportunity to step into the breach and try to work out an agreement with Rangers for the winger.

Whether they do so remains to be seen.