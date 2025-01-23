Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, who is on loan at Leicester City, has turned down a move to Atlanta United, according to the South London Press.

The 27-year-old forward joined Crystal Palace from Celtic in the summer of 2021 and has featured in 103 games for the Eagles.

Edouard joined Leicester City on loan from Palace in the summer transfer window but has failed to impress.

The Crystal Palace star has made only six Premier League appearances for the Foxes so far this season.

MLS outfit Atlanta United have been trying to add Edouard to their squad and submitted a £15m bid for the forward.

It is suggested that Crystal Palace are open to selling Edouard, who has a contract until 2026, in the ongoing window.

Edouard last featured for Leicester in a league game in November and they might also welcome his move to MLS to get him off their wage bill.

However, the Leicester loanee has turned down an opportunity to join the MLS outfit.

Now Edouard will continue his loan with Leicester until the end of the season unless an opportunity comes for the forward in the coming days that could convince him of a move.