Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Hibernian boss David Gray has stated that a permanent move for Sunderland loanee Nectarios Triantis depends on how well the Black Cats are doing this season.

Triantis joined Sunderland in the summer of 2023 and he is on his second loan spell with Scottish outfit Hibs currently.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been a regular in Gray’s starting line-up and his recent performances have been impressive.

Sunderland are promotion hopefuls this season and they are currently just two points off the last automatic promotion spot.

It has been suggested that Hibs might approach Sunderland in the summer to make Triantis’s loan permanent, but Gray pointed out that the centre-back’s future will depend on what happens with the Black Cats this season.

Gray indicated that Sunderland’s potential promotion to the Premier League could have an impact on Triantis’ future and admitted that a possible deal is dependent on many conditions.

“Obviously he’s doing really well at the moment”, Gray told the Edinburgh News.

“With Nectar, he’s obviously contracted to a Championship club.

“They’re doing really well as well, Sunderland, so a lot will probably depend on what happens with them.

“They have aspirations to try and get promoted to the Premier League.

“He’s still there next season, so what does that look like for Nectar? There are loads of ifs and buts on how that can change moving forward.”

Triantis has featured 19 times for Hibs in the league this season and has racked up five cautions in the process.