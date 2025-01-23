Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton are set to receive a cash windfall from Leicester City’s sale of former Toffees’ striker Tom Cannon to Sheffield United.

The Foxes, who bought Cannon from Everton in the summer of 2023, sold him to Sheffield United on Thursday for a reported fee of £10m.

Cannon became a player of real interest for the Blades after showing impressive form in the first half of the season with Stoke City, where he was on loan.

Tom Cannon is a Blade. ⚔️ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 23, 2025

The Foxes then recalled him earlier this month to then agree a fee and then finally officialise his exit.

And, according to the Liverpool Echo, that puts Everton on course to bank a tidy cash sum from the move.

Cannon cost Leicester a fee of £7.5m to sign from Everton, meaning they are due to make £2.5m profit on him.

Everton will earn 25 per cent of the £2.5m, meaning they will pocket £625,000.

It will help improve the Merseyside club’s financial situation under their new owners The Fredkin Group.

Cannon scored nine goals in 22 Championship matches for Stoke City, who were reluctant to let him leave.