Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester United vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his team to lock horns with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League this evening.

Both the Gers and the Red Devils are well placed to qualify for the knockout phases of the tournament and both sit within the top eight, which would mean a ticket to the last 16.

Clement’s side head into the game on the back of a comfortable 5-0 thrashing of Highland League outfit Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup and last lost a game on Boxing Day, when they slipped to a shock defeat at St Mirren.

Rangers may fancy their chances of a famous victory at Old Trafford, with Manchester United having lost four of their last five games at the ground.

In goal for Rangers this evening is Jack Butland, while at the back Clement trusts in James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Rangers go with a midfield of Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin and Ridvan Yilmaz, while Nedim Bajarmi and Vaclav Cerny support Hamza Igamane.

Clement can shake things up with his changes if needed and options off the bench include Ross McCausland and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Team vs Manchester United

Butland, Tavernier, Balogun, Propper, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Yilmaz, Cerny, Bajrami, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Munn, Dessers, Lawrence, Dowell, King, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace, Curtis, Nsio, Hutton