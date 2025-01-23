Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Lazio have discussed a potential swap deal with Napoli involving Celtic linked Gustav Isaksen in the ongoing window.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is aiming to improve certain areas of the pitch by bringing in fresh faces to his squad.

He is looking to strengthen his forward department, with winger being a position he is particularly keen on.

Celtic have been linked with Lazio’s Isaksen, whom they tried to sign in the summer as well, but a deal failed to materialise.

It has been suggested that Rodgers’ side might try again in the winter transfer window to seal a deal for Isaksen.

The Serie A outfit are interested in Napoli’s Cyril Ngonge and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via AreaNapoli), they have discussed a potential swap deal involving Isaksen and the Napoli star.

Lazio, however, also demanded €2m to €3m in the player plus a cash deal from Napoli to sign the Celtic target.

Now it is unclear whether Celtic will step up their interest with less than two weeks remaining in the window.

The Bhoys have also been linked with a return for Jota.

Isaksen has featured regularly for Lazio in the ongoing season, with three goals and three assists under his belt.