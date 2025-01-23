Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leicester City are keeping a close eye on Newcastle United and Arsenal target Evan Mooney, according to the Daily Record.

The 17-year-old forward is highly rated in Scotland and is garnering interest from south of the border.

Mooney has turned heads with his performances as part of St. Mirren’s development side and he has managed to break into their first team this season.

And it has been revealed that Newcastle and Arsenal could well be rivalled by Leicester City for Mooney’s signature.

Mooney has already bagged a goal and an assist in his five senior appearances for Stephen Robinson’s side.

St. Mirren tied Mooney down to a long-term contract last season and it is unclear whether they will let the youngster leave if a big offer comes from south of the border.